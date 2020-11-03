FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,037 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Tuesday, as well as 11 new virus-related deaths.
Beshear said Tuesday represents the sixth highest day for new COVID-19 cases so far in Kentucky. As the state's novel coronavirus surge continues, Beshear said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases continues to rise, with 1,037 people hospitalized Tuesday (up from 988 on Monday). Beshear said at the time the state's COVID-19 report for Tuesday was finalized, 259 patients were in intensive care units, but 20 more people were admitted to ICUs after the report was finalized. The governor said 116 Kentuckians fighting the illness are currently on ventilators.
Kentucky has had a total of 111,379 COVID-19 cases since testing began. As of Tuesday, the state's positivity rate for novel coronavirus test results stands at 6.24%.
The 11 deaths reported Tuesday bring the state's total number of lives lost in the pandemic to 1,503. Beshear said surpassing 1,500 deaths is "a grim milestone, and it appears that we are going to lose a significant number of additional Kentuckians unless we do better."
Speaking during an Election Day briefing on the virus, Beshear said encouraged Kentucky voters to cast their ballots, and to do so safely. He also encouraged Kentuckians to come together, regardless of political ideology, as the pandemic continues.
"I know people are focused on the elections today. When you wake up tomorrow, I hope you realize that no matter who wins or who loses, we are still at war with this virus, and we’re going to need your effort no matter the outcome," Beshear said. "This virus ain’t going away the day after the election. The day of the election, it is continuing to surge. So let’s remember tomorrow we are all Americans. We are all Kentuckians. All our actions impact everybody else. I need your compassion, I need your effort, and I need you to be a part of team Kentucky, working to protect those around us."
Many voters across the commonwealth have already cast their ballots, whether by mail or through early in-person voting. On Monday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said the state had already reached 84% of 2016's total voter turnout.
As of midday today, counting early in-person votes and absentee ballots requested, we are already at 84% of our total 2016 voter turnout. That is amazing.— KY SOS Michael Adams (@KYSecState) November 2, 2020
In Kentucky, the polls close at 6 p.m. on Election Day.