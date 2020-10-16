FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,319 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, as well as four new virus-related deaths.
The governor said Friday's new cases include 189 teens and kids ages 18 and younger, among whom 36 are ages 5 and younger. The youngest case reported Friday is a 7-day-old infant.
The four new virus-related deaths include a 77-year-old woman from Adair County, a 51-year-old man from Bullitt County and two Madison County women, ages 86 and 94.
"This is the time to protect each other's life. My faith tells me I have to treat my neighbor as myself, which means I have to protect my neighbor, whether I know them or not, and that my rights stop where they could be harmed," Beshear said in a video message shared to social media Friday afternoon. "So let's do the right thing. Let's follow our values. For me, it's an issue of faith. And let's protect one another. It's one of most important commandments. That's what we're all asked to do, so let's get it done, but show compassion. Let's come together, team Kentucky. Let's defeat COVID-19."
To date, Kentucky has had 85,506 known COVID-19 cases, including 1,300 deaths. The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.7% Friday. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 17,018 people are known to have recovered from the virus in the commonwealth so far.
Beshear on Friday also reported an outbreak at a state prison in eastern Kentucky. The governor said 17 inmates and two staff members at Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County have tested positive for the virus.
"We will be testing the entire facility, and we have begun the protocols that we first used at Green River to successfully stop an outbreak that had occurred there," Beshear said, referring to the outbreak at the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City, which happened earlier this year.
The governor also provided an update on his family's COVID-19 test status, saying they have all tested negative. Beshear, his wife and children have been quarantined since Oct. 11 after a member of his security detail tested positive for the virus.
"My family and I all tested negative today, and we are grateful for that. We're gonna' continue quarantining, as asked by the Department for Public Health, because that's what everybody else is asked to do in the same situation and we want to set a good example," Beshear said.
