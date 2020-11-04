FRANKFORT, KY — Speaking during a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,635 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
The governor said the state continues to see elevated case numbers, as well as more hospitalizations because of the virus.
Beshear said 1,066 Kentucky residents are being treated in hospitals for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, up from 1,037 on Tuesday.
Those patients include 286 people in intensive care units and 125 on ventilators.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, speaking during the governor's briefing, said people who are in hospitals for other reasons typically don't become infected with the virus while they're there. He said Kentucky residents who need to go to the hospital or seek other medical care should not be afraid that they will be infected if they do so. Stack said medical professionals across the state are ready and able to give people the care they need, so patients do not need to delay getting the care they need.
Beshear said Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 6.3% as of Wednesday.
The governor also reported 11 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the number of lives lost because of the pandemic to 1,514.
