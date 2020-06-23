FRANKFORT, KY — An 84-year-old woman from Graves County was among the 11 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
In a news release, the governor said the deaths reported Tuesday also include a 52-year-old woman from Allen County; three women, ages 77, 77 and 91, and a 90-year-old man from Clark County; a 78-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 46-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 67-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 106-year-old man from Logan County; and a 77-year-old woman from Shelby County.
"These are 11 Kentuckians whose families are hurting and who need all of us to keep them in mind and in our prayers," Beshear said in the news release. "Let’s remember to light our homes and businesses up green and to ring bells every morning at 10 a.m. to let everyone who has lost someone to the coronavirus know we care."
The governor also said 315 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
To date, Kentucky has had 14,141 COVID-19 cases, including 537 deaths.
Beshear said at least 3,591 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness.