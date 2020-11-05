FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday reported 2,318 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky — a number second only to Oct. 7, when a backlog of more than 1,400 cases from Fayette County drove the daily report up to 2,398 cases.
During a briefing Thursday afternoon, Beshear said none of the cases in Thursday's report are backlogged — they are all current cases. "Today again shows a concerning escalation," the governor said, reporting increases in hospitalizations and an increased positivity rate as well.
The governor said 1,102 people are currently hospitalized with the illness across the commonwealth, including 291 in intensive care units and 129 on ventilators. On Wednesday, 1,066 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 286 in ICUs and 125 on ventilators.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 6.5% Thursday, up from 6.3 on Wednesday.
Beshear also reported 20 new virus-related deaths Thursday. "Those are 20 Kentuckians that are gonna' be missed by their family, that were taken too early," Beshear said.
The governor, also reporting that 80 out of Kentucky's 120 counties are in the red zone due to high coronavirus incidence rates, said communities need to work together to follow recommendations in place to reduce the spread of the virus. Beshear said "a concerted community effort" is needed beyond simply telling people to wear masks and wash their hands.
The governor renewed the state's mask mandate for another 30 days on Wednesday, and the state in October issued the following recommendations for red zone counties:
— Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
— Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
— Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
To date, Kentucky has had 115,277 COVID-19 cases, including 1,534 deaths.