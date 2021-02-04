FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear said the number of novel coronavirus-related deaths reported in Kentucky continues to be "high, difficult and tragic," announcing 58 more lives lost Thursday.
Their deaths bring the total number of known lives lost to the virus in Kentucky to 3,921.
The increase in deaths has followed a major case spike in Kentucky officials have connected to the holiday season, and gatherings and travel connected with those occasions.
Speaking during a briefing Thursday afternoon, Beshear also announced 2,500 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth. While Beshear said that number is too high, he said it represents the lowest number reported on a Thursday in more than four weeks. The governor said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is continuing a downward trend at 8.37% — the lowest that rate has been since Dec. 28.
Beshear said 104 of the state's 120 counties are in the red zone for COVID-19 risk, a number the governor said is dropping day after day.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 1,340 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 368 people in intensive care units and 171 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 372,012 COVID-19 cases, including 3,921 deaths.
Providing an update on vaccinations against the virus, Beshear said 28,509 new individuals have been inoculated this week. That's about 41.6% of the 68,475 doses the state received this week. The governor noted that the state went through that 41.6% in roughly two-and-a-half days.
The governor said the federal government is also providing vaccine doses to Kentuckians through the Bureau of Prisons, Veterans Affairs and to Department of Defense employees. Beshear said 18,244 Kentuckians have been vaccinated through that effort, most of which were through the VA.
Beshear announced four new regional COVID-19 vaccine centers in Kentucky on Thursday, including the Murray State University CFSB Center, the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green, the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington and the T.J. Health Pavilion in Glasgow.
