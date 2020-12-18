FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new executive order Friday regarding public health precautions in schools when districts return to in-person learning.
The order applies to all public K-12 schools, and states that private schools are recommended to follow the provisions as well.
As Beshear outlined in a recent COVID-19 briefing, the order requires all public schools to comply with the state's Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools — meaning the state's Healthy at School guidelines are now requirements. All school districts are recommended to follow the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education, which can be found at govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at-school.
The order also recommends — but does not mandate — that schools in red zone counties delay the start of in-person instruction until Jan. 11. Schools are allowed to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 4, once the governor's executive order requiring remote learning for all schools in red zone counties ends. But, the governor has said waiting until the 11th provides more time for self-isolation after the Christmas holiday, reducing the risk of spreading the virus.
Additionally, all public schools that reopen for in-person classes will be required to provide "meaningful virtual options" for all students, and make sure students who use those options have the same access to coursework and instruction they'd get in person or a proportionate alternative that doesn't negatively affect students' academic standing.
The order also states that schools in red and orange counties that return to in-person instruction must accommodate employees who are at a high risk of serious illness or death if they catch the novel coronavirus. For more details, download the three-page executive order in the document below this story.
In a news release Friday, the governor reported 3,179 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, as well as 28 additional virus-related deaths.
The state's positivity rate stands at 8.59%.
Beshear reported that 1,712 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 410 in intensive care units and 227 on ventilators.
The state has had 237,190 cases since testing began, including 2,344 deaths.