FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 467 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Sunday, as well as nine new virus-related deaths.
Of the new cases reported Sunday, 79 were 18 years old or younger, including 15 children ages 5 and under. The youngest child is 3 days old, Beshear said in a news release.
“We are seeing a steady number of coronavirus cases among the young in Kentucky, and make no mistake: Youth is not a guarantee of a good outcome against this virus,” Beshear said in a statement.
The nine deaths reported Sunday include a 63-year-old man from Johnson County, a 63-year-old man from Shelby County, a 73-year-old man and a 78-year-old man from Lewis County, a 72-year-old man from Knox County, a 77-year-old woman from Oldham County, an 88-year-old woman from Scott County, and a 90-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Green County.
The governor did not provide an update on the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests or the number of recovered Kentuckians. According to the news release, limited reporting on Sunday means some data cannot be updated until Monday. On Saturday, the positivity rate was 4.84%, and the number of confirmed recovered cases was 9,502.
To date, Kentucky has had 43,529 COVID-19 cases, including 881 deaths.