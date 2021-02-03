FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 51 new COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday.
Kentucky has seen an increase in deaths connected to the novel coronavirus disease since it saw a spike in cases during the winter holiday season.
"January was rough. It was our worst month. And February is gonna' be tough too," Beshear said.
The governor said seven of the people whose deaths were reported by the state on Wednesday were 60 years old or younger. He encouraged Kentucky residents to continue to wear masks and practice 6 feet of social distancing from others while in public to prevent the virus from spreading, and thereby prevent more deaths from the illness it causes.
Beshear has often stressed the moral imperative of preventing the spread of the potentially deadly illness, putting it in terms of faith and community.
“We claim to be good people. We claim to be people of faith," Beshear said Wednesday. "Let's be sure we live those values and live that faith by protecting each other and not doing silly things — whether its here in Frankfort or elsewhere — that put people at risk."
Beshear said while Kentucky has seen a sharp increase in deaths in recent weeks, people in the commonwealth have done a good job of preventing them compared to other states. He encouraged Kentuckians to continue doing their part to save lives amid the ongoing pandemic.
"We are in the bottom 10 in the entire country, which is wear we want to be, on deaths per capita. It means we’ve been one of the 10 most success states about protecting our people. Let's not fumble at this late stage," Beshear said.
When it comes to preventing illnesses and deaths, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also asked Kentucky residents to refrain from holding large gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday. "This is just like any other holiday or social event," Stack said. The public health commissioner said Kentuckains should follow the guidance on gatherings that was released before the holiday season: having no more than eight people at a gathering, and making sure those people come from no more than two separate households.
"We can't afford to let this disease spread right now," Stack said, explaining that allowing the virus to spread gives it more opportunity to mutate into strains that are more contagious or more harmful. "Please don't hold any large gatherings," Stack said.
The governor reported 2,592 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. He said that's 100 more cases than were reported on the previous Wednesday, but the number is still significantly less than the number reported two weeks before.
Beshear also said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results stands at 8.53% Wednesday.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 1,340 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 368 in intensive care units and 171 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 369,519 COVID-19 cases, including 3,863 deaths.