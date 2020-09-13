FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 536 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday, as well as three new deaths attributed to the illness.
The cases reported by the state Sunday include 87 people ages 18 and younger. Of the cases among children, 24 are age 5 and younger. The youngest case reported Sunday is a 1-month-old child from Barren County, Beshear reported in a news release.
"Our case numbers often dip during the weekend, as not all labs are reporting," the governor reminded in the news release. "We can expect higher counts during the week, but the real work we have is to get these numbers to begin really going down."
The three deaths reported Sunday include a 96-year-old man from Fayette County, a 76-year-old woman from Taylor County and a 58-year-old man from Warren County.
"These are three of our fellow Kentuckians we’ve lost, and it hurts just as much for their friends, their families and their communities as any that have come before or will be announced in the future," Beshear said. "Light up your homes and businesses green tonight to let them know they are not alone in their grief."
As of Sunday, Kentucky has had 56,945 COVID-19 cases, including 1,060 deaths. The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.14% Sunday, unchanged from the rate reported on Saturday.
Download the document below to read the nine-page COVID-19 Daily Summary for Sept. 13 from the Kentucky Department for Public Health.