FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reports 546 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Wednesday, including 21 kids ages 5 and under.
Beshear said the youngest of those 21 children is just 18 days old. "Let's wear our masks for this 18 day old. Let’s make sure that we are protecting one another when it could harm the very youngest amongst us," Beshear said. The governor said the baby is not hospitalized at this time.
The governor expressed concern over the number of children in that age group in recent weeks. "It seems like we've had almost 20 every day. It's very concerning," Beshear said. "It again is something that we have to look at very closely as we get closer to any resumption of any in-person classes, just the number of children that we’re seeing come down with the virus."
The new positive test results reported Wednesday bring Kentucky's total number of cases to 32,741. Beshear said 8,467 of those cases are known to have recovered.
Currently, 620 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 131 in intensive care units.
The state's positive test result rate is 5.51% Wednesday, Beshear said. That number is based on a seven-day rolling average. The governor noted that Wednesday's rate up about a quarter of a percent from Tuesday.
The governor reported one new death related to the illness Wednesday, a 71-year-old woman from Logan County. Beshear said this is the lowest number of new deaths the state has reported in a ling time. But, the governor said, "that is still one family that will need our help, that will need us watching out for them."
To date, 752 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the commonwealth.
