FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 628 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Thursday, including 76 kids and teens ages 18 and younger.
The governor reported that the state's positivity rate remains below 4% Thursday, coming in at 3.82%. Beshear said while that's "good news," and that 628 new cases is lower than what has been reported on many Thursdays, the goal should be to decrease that number even farther.
The governor reported 11 new deaths attributed to the virus Thursday.
To date, Kentucky has had 59,370 COVID-19 cases, including 1,093 deaths.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 11,109 people are known to have recovered from the illness.
Among the state's current cases, 515 people are currently hospitalized, including 113 people in intensive care units.
