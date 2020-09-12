FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 721 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Saturday, including 81 people ages ages 18 and younger.
In a news release, the governor said 15 of those cases are kids ages 5 and younger. The youngest case reported Saturday is a 6-month-old child from Warren County.
Beshear also reported 13 new deaths Saturday, including an 89-year-old man from Barren County; an 83-year-old woman from Bell County; two women, ages 80 and 83, and two men, both 81, from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old woman from Logan County; a 59-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County; a 76-year-old woman from Simpson County; and three women, ages 62, 81 and 93, and a 72-year-old man from Warren County.
"We need you to continue to mask up, stay socially distanced, make sure that we're doing what it takes to beat COVID-19," Beshear said in a video message shared online Saturday afternoon. "We're over, I think, 60 deaths thus far this week. This thing is deadly, it's real. Let's treat it as such, so make sure you're protecting yourself, your family and one another."
To date, Kentucky has had 56,415 COVID-19 cases, including 1,057 deaths.
The governor noted that Saturday's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.14%, a decrease from the 4.7% reported Friday. “Our positivity rate is down from yesterday, that's good news," Beshear said in the video message. "Lets continue to push that number down, and lets ultimately get our number of cases down.”
In the news release from the governor's office, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack warned that failing to follow guidelines like social distancing, mask wearing and proper hand washing could lead to "the worst fall, from a public health perspective, that we've seen in a long time." Stack also implored Kentuckians to get the flu vaccine.
"As we wait for a [COVID-19] vaccine, there’s one thing we can do. We can get an immunization that already exists: the flu vaccine. Protecting ourselves against the flu is more important than ever. An influenza outbreak on top of the COVID-19 pandemic could be disastrous this fall and winter," Stack said in a written statement. "The health care systems upon which Kentuckians rely could be overwhelmed by what some say is a looming 'twindemic.'"
To date, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded that 10,872 people have recovered from COVID-19. Among the state's active cases, 587 patients are hospitalized, including 148 in intensive care units.
Download the document below to read the KDPH's nine-page COVID-19 daily summary for Sept. 12.