FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 744 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, as well as nine additional coronavirus-related deaths.
Four of the deaths announced Friday were reported to the state by health departments, and five were reported through the state's audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results dropped to 2.79% Friday, down from Thursday's rate of 2.81%.
"It’s encouraging to see our positivity rate decrease again, but we need to work even harder to make sure our weekly case numbers start decreasing again as well," Beshear said in a statement Friday afternoon. "Every Kentuckian 16 and older should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s fast, it’s safe, it’s easy and you could save a life by doing so, maybe even your own life."
Currently, 382 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 106 in intensive care units and 60 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 432,220 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,223 deaths.
