FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 776 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Wednesday, as well as eight new deaths attributed to the illness.
Beshear said Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.89% Wednesday, which he noted is the second day in a row that the rate has been below 4%.
“We still have higher case numbers than we’d like to see, but we don’t at the moment see those accelerating from last week or the week before. That’s a good thing. We see our positivity rate coming down some, and that’s a good thing," Beshear said during a briefing Wednesday. "But remember: Whether our mortality rate is 2 — it’s now below 2; 1.8, 1.7, whatever it is this week — if you multiply that by the 770-plus case we had today, anytime we have a lot of cases, it’s going to result in us losing people we care about. So let’s make sure that we not only are keeping that positivity rate down, we actually get our cases moving down, because Kentuckians lives depend on it.”
The White House recently updated its report on COVID-19 in Kentucky, and Beshear took time to look at which counties the Sept. 13 report categorizes in the "red zone" and "yellow" zone for the virus. In the Local 6 area, Trigg, Marshall, Livingston and Christian counties are in the red zone, and Calloway, McCracken, Graves and Crittenden counties are in the yellow zone.
"Remember: COVID-19 doesn’t care about your county line, whether you’re rural or urban. Both the White House report and anyone that we would put out would say that COVID is spreading in both. In both. And at any point, can have a breakout in a county," Beshear said.
Beshear said 91 of the new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are ages 18 and younger. Beshear said kids are "becoming a bigger percentage" of the state's COVID-19 cases. The governor said one reason for the increase is that kids are being tested more than was the case earlier in the pandemic, and another reason is that kids are out doing more since the school year resumed.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 58,764 COVID-19 cases, including 1,082 deaths.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has confirmed 11,043 recovered cases across the state.
Among the state's active cases, Beshear said 565 patients are hospitalized with the virus, including 125 in intensive care units. The governor said 75 Kentuckians are currently on ventilators because of the illness.