FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 785 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Friday. Those cases include several children from the Local 6 area.
Beshear said Friday's cases include 97 children under the age of 18, of which 17 are ages five and younger. In a video shared via his official social media pages, the governor said Friday's cases include five elementary and middle school aged kids in Calloway County.
The governor said one middle school aged child in Barren County and one high school aged child in Warren County tested positive as well.
"I certainly hope the contact tracers are hard at work, given some decisions that have been made in those counties, so we can protect all of our children," Beshear said.
Last week, the Calloway County Board of Education voted to stick with the district's plan to begin the school year on Aug. 24 with both in-person and distance learning. Beshear has recommended that schools wait until at least Sept. 28 to open their doors to students, because of the increase in COVID-19 cases the state has seen in recent weeks. Announcing the board's decision on Aug. 13, Superintendent Tres Settle said in a statement that the school board "does not agree that this recommendation is in the best interests of the students and families of Calloway County Schools."
Beshear also reported eight new virus-related deaths Friday, including a 49-year-old man from Clark County, a 92-year-old woman from Green County, a 92-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Lewis County, a 56-year-old man from Madison County, a 77-year-old woman from Montgomery County and a 63-year-old woman from Taylor County.
As of Friday, Kentucky has had 42,265 novel coronavirus disease cases, including 864 deaths.
The the seven-day rolling average for positive COVID-19 test results in Kentucky is 5.18%, which is unchanged from Thursday's rate.
The state has confirmed that at least 9,448 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.