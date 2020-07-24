FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says 797 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky Friday, marking the second highest single-day total since testing began — after July 19 with 979 cases.
Beshear said the new cases include 19 children under 5 years old. The governor said 618 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized because of the illness, including 130 in intensive care units.
The state's rate of positive COVID-19 test results is now 5.28%, which Beshear said brings Kentucky above the 5% mark the White House and others suggest is in "the danger zone."
To date, Kentucky has had 25,931 COVID-19 cases, including 691 deaths. The state reports 7,396 known recovered cases.
Download the document below to see the Kentucky Department of Public Health's COVID-19 Daily Summary for July 24,