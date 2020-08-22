FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 814 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday, including 110 kids under the age of 18.
Beshear said many of the Kentucky counties that are "hardest hit for kids," are looking at opening schools on Monday or "very soon" after. The governor encouraged Kentuckians to wear masks in public places to guard against spreading the virus further as kids head back to school.
"We've seen times, especially the beginning of summer, where we could watch people's compliance, willingness to do the right thing, tail off. It seems like the normal beginning of school, it's happening again right now, so wear a mask. If you want all the good things for our children out there getting back in school, wear a mask," Beshear said in a video message shared to the governor's official social media pages Saturday evening. "Don't do it less. Do it more right now. Now's the time when we determine if we can open schools safely, if we can get back to doing so many things we care about, so do your part."
Beshear said "these are more cases than we ever want to see, because they impact our people."
However, the governor said the state's seven-day rolling average for positive COVID-19 test results dipped below 5% Saturday, coming in at 4.84%. That's a decrease from Thursday's and Friday's positivity rate of 5.18%.
"We're seeing it go down, which means if we're patient we can find the right time to do things safely, and that's what I want us to be able to do," Beshear said.
The governor also reported eight new virus-related deaths Saturday, raising the number of lives lost to 872. The deaths reported Saturday include a 60-year-old man from Perry County, a 73-year-old woman from Bell County, a 73-year-old woman from Garrard County, a 78-year-old woman from Oldham County, a 64-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman from Lewis County, an 81-year-old man from Scott County and an 88-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
To date, Kentucky has had 43,066 novel coronavirus disease cases, 9,502 of which are known by the Kentucky Department for Public Health to have recovered.
According to KDPH's daily summary for Saturday, 622 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 158 in intensive care units.
Download the document below to read the nine-page KDPH COVID-19 Daily Summary for Aug. 22 in full.