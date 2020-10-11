FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 852 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Sunday, as well as three new virus-related deaths.
In a news release, the governor's office said 90 of Sunday's cases are kids and teens ages 18 and younger, including 23 children ages 5 and younger. The youngest case reported Sunday is a 23-day-old infant.
Kentucky marked a new highest one-week total for COVID-19 cases, with 7,675 new cases reported. That's 1,549 more than cases reported last week. While a large backlog of cases from Fayette County was reported this week, the governor's office said that number — which added more than 1,400 cases to the state's total — is not included in this weeks' total.
The deaths reported Sunday include a 33-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 60-year-old man from Hopkins County and a 70-year-old woman from Warren County.
As of Sunday, Kentucky has had 80,292 known COVID-19 cases, including 1,252 deaths.
Earlier Sunday afternoon, the governor announced he and his family are quarantining after a state trooper on Beshear's security detail tested positive for the virus.
The governor released a statement saying he and his family have tested negative for the virus and are not experiencing any novel coronavirus disease symptoms. However, Beshear said he and his family are "committed to setting a good example by following state and federal quarantine guidelines" because of the potential exposure. The governor says those guidelines recommend quarantine for anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person who has the virus for more than 15 minutes.
"We want to make sure we’re setting the example, and we want to make sure we’re keeping other people around us safe," Beshear said.
Beshear and his family will be tested regularly for COVID-19, and will stay in quarantine until they are cleared by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The governor's office says Beshear will continue to provide COVID-19 updates virtually while under quarantine.