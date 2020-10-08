FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 884 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Thursday, as well as 11 new deaths connected to the virus.
During a news briefing, Beshear said even after excluding a large backlog of cases that were reported Wednesday, Kentucky is "unfortunately on track to have the single largest week thus far in this epidemic," in terms of new cases.
The state has seen 77,455 novel coronavirus disease cases to date, including 1,234 deaths.
The governor said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results reported by laboratories is 4.1% Thursday.
Beshear again encouraged Kentuckians to wear masks while in public places, and reminded that the state is stepping up enforcement of its mask mandate.
"We are throughout the state stepping up enforcement,” Beshear said. “It’s everything from the labor cabinet which I think has either issued citations, fines or closure orders to I think about 88 organizations throughout the time and is stepping up efforts now. It’s the Kentucky Safer hotline...which is still active. And so if you’re out there and you see different establishments checking people out without a mask, we’d ask you to call us, because it is important that we get this right."
The governor said following the prevention measures currently in place is key to prevent further escalation in cases without enacting new restrictions that would affect schools and businesses.
That number is 833-KYSAFER. For more information about reporting options, visit govstatus.egov.com/kysafer.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's daily COVID-19 update for Oct. 8.