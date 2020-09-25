FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear is reminding Kentuckians to take steps to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus after the state reported 930 new cases Friday.
"We cannot continue to have days where we have 900-plus cases," Beshear said in a news release. "Please put on your mask. Please engage in social distancing. The lives and the health of the Kentuckians around us depend on it."
Of those new cases, 131 are teens and kids ages 18 and younger, Beshear said. The youngest case reported Friday is a 2-month-old baby.
The governor also reported 12 new virus-related deaths, including an 86-year-old woman from Campbell County, an 85-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 86-year-old man from Fulton County, a 68-year-old woman from Grayson County, a 94-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Madison County, a 79-year-old man from Marshall County, a 74-year-old woman from McCracken County and two women, ages 62 and 96, and a 73-year-old man from Warren County.
To date, Kentucky has had 65,066 cases of COVID-19, including 1,149 deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.48% Friday.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 11,677 recovered cases so far.
