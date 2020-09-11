FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 948 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, marking the state's third highest one-day total thus far.
The new cases include 151 individuals ages 18 and younger. Twenty-four of those kids are ages 5 and younger. The youngest case reported Friday is a 1-month-old baby from Jefferson County.
In addition to the high number of cases, Beshear noted in a news release that the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has increased. On Friday, the seven-day rolling average for positive test results is 4.7%. Thursday, the positivity rate was 4.14%.
Nine new virus-related deaths were reported Friday, including a 67-year-old woman from Barren County, an 85-year-old man from Christian County, a 62-year-old man from Hopkins County, an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 76-year-old woman from Marion County, a 58-year-old man from Oldham County, a 76-year-old man from Pulaski County, and a 78 year old woman and an 82 year old woman from Todd County.
"Remember other people’s health and lives are on the line, and we need you to do your part," Beshear said in a statement. "Do your patriotic duty. Wear your mask. Social distance. So little is being asked of us in this crisis. It just takes a little bit to be a hero right now."
To date, Kentucky has had 55,704 novel coronavirus disease cases, state health officials report, including 1,044 deaths. The Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 10,822 recovered cases so far.
Download the document below to see the KDPH's full, 10-page COVID-19 daily summary for Sept. 11.