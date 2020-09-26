FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 973 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as well as five new deaths attributed to the virus.
Beshear said 132 of the cases reported Saturday are teens and kids ages 18 and younger, including 18 kids ages 5 and younger. The youngest new case is a 2-month-old baby.
The five deaths the governor reported Saturday include a 67-year-old man from Scott County, an 80-year-old woman from Union County, an 86-year-old woman from Christian County and an 88-year-old man and a 101-year-old woman from Boyd County.
"Folks, right now we are on pace to have the single highest week in terms of positive cases that we’ve ever had," Beshear said in a video message shared via social media. "We simply have to do better. Please wear a mask. Sadly, sometimes I’m seeing less of these (masks) out there than more. This will save lives, and we've already lost over 200,000 Americans. So I'm begging you, please: Do your part as Team Kentucky. Do your patriotic duty. Mask up, Kentucky. It may save the life of someone you know."
To date, Kentucky has had 66,036 known novel coronavirus disease cases, including 1,154 deaths.
On Saturday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 4,42%. That rate is based on a seven-day rolling average. Kentucky public health officials say it takes into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 11,750 cases known to have recovered from the virus so far.
According to the KDPH's daily COVID-19 summary for Saturday, 538 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 129 people in intensive care units.
