FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 796 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 111 cases among kids and teens ages 18 and younger.
Beshear reported the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.59% Wednesday, which is an increase from Tuesday's 4.52%.
The governor also reported five new virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of lives lost in Kentucky to 1,124.
To date, Kentucky has had a total of 63,517 COVID-19 cases.
As protesters continued to gather Wednesday in light of a grand jury's decision not to indict officers on any charges directly related to the death of 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical responder Breonna Taylor, Beshear asked everyone intending to march — as well as those planning to gather for church services Wednesday night — to "please, please, please wear your mask" and protect themselves and others from the virus' spread.
In it's daily COVID-19 summary for Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health 530 people are hospitalized with the illness across the commonwealth, including 123 people in intensive care units.
Download the document below to read the daily summary for Sept. 23 in full.