FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 979 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday — breaking the record for the highest one-day total in Kentucky.
A news release about the new cases warns that Kentucky residents "could face dire days ahead without renewed efforts by everyone to rein in the virus' spread."
Before Sunday, the highest one-day total was May 5 with 625. On that day, the state received results from prison-wide testing at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City.
Thirty of the 979 cases reported Sunday are children 5 years old or younger, Beshear says.
"This ought to be a wake-up call for everybody. This is a rough day for the commonwealth," Beshear said in a statement. "Thirty children under five who have tested positive. Thirty families whose parents and caregivers are hurting more than anything we can imagine."
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also called the new cases a wake-up call in a statement of his own.
"We typically have limited reporting on Sunday, which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming," Stack said. "In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call. Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and socially distance."
With the positive test results reported Sunday, Kentucky has seen 23,161 COVID-19 cases since testing began.
Beshear also reported three new COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, including a 67-year-old woman from Clark County, a 74-year-old woman from Jefferson County and a 58-year-old man from Oldham County.
Their deaths bringing the total number of lives lost across the state that have been connected to the disease to 670.
"I have faith and I have trust in the people of Kentucky. But today and in the days ahead we’ve got to do a whole lot better. We’re going to have to take some more action," Beshear said.