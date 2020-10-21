FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,487 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, as well as 21 new virus-related deaths. The governor said those totals represent the second highest number of cases reported in the state in one day, as well as the second highest number of deaths.
"The third escalation is very real, and it's very concerning," Beshear said in a briefing Wednesday afternoon. The governor said Kentucky's overall cases are higher now than they were in the summer. He said the escalation of cases in not just happening regionally, but across the country. The governor said not only are cases increasing, but hospitalizations and intensive care unit occupancy are also on the rise.
Beshear said 794 people are hospitalized with the virus in Kentucky Wednesday, up from 776 on Tuesday. That number includes 203 people in intensive care units, up from 202 on Tuesday.
Regarding the new virus-related deaths reported Wednesday, Beshear said the 21 deaths ranged in age from people in their 40s to people in their 90s. Wednesdays number of deaths is second only to Sept. 10, when the state reported 22 deaths.
"These are 21 Kentuckians who are no longer with us and whose families are going to miss them and need our help," Beshear said.
The governor said the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.99%, down from Tuesday's rate of 5.08%. Tuesday's rate was the highest the state has seen since Aug. 25.
To date, Kentucky has had 90,996 COVID-19 cases, including 1,363 deaths.
