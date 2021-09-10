FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Democratic governor has given a blistering review of the Republican-led legislature's decision to halt statewide mask mandates to combat COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear says that instead of leading, lawmakers “punted” masking decisions in schools to local district leaders. His criticism on Friday came a day after the legislature ended a three-day special session.
The legislature passed bills Thursday that scrapped a statewide mask mandate in public schools and imposed a prolonged ban on any statewide mask mandate.
GOP lawmakers overrode the governor's vetoes of the provisions in those bills that ended blanket masking requirements.
More details: https://bit.ly/3hmf2yI