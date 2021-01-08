LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases caused at least partly by people getting together during the holidays despite warnings not to do so, officials said Friday.
Including the 4,750 new cases reported Friday and a total of 10,653 reported Wednesday and Thursday, the state has confirmed more than 15,000 in just three days.
More than 1,000 of the cases reported Friday were in Jefferson or Fayette counties, which are two of the biggest in the state.
Beshear said the state is seeing a significant increase in cases because of holiday gatherings, and urged the public to follow health guidelines.
"It's gonna' take a couple more days for us to see the data. We're very concerned with last three days. The day before that was really low. We really need to see if this is a big bump from just one or two times people got together, and how much it spreads if we do have that mutated strand, which is something the federal government is suggesting. We just need to see more data," Beshear said.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said a third virus surge was halted before the holidays, but over Thanksgiving and Christmas,"people socialized and they spread disease in ways that are now resulting in an increase in our positivity rate."
Kentucky’s positivity rate stands at 11.91% Friday, the Department for Public Health reports. The state also recorded 13 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday.
As of Friday, 1,748 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 393 in intensive care units and 217 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had a total of 296,167 COVID-19 cases, including 2,856 deaths.
Beshear said vaccinations in the state have accelerated, with more than 47,000 doses administered over the last three days. A total of 107,799 doses have so far been administered in Kentucky, he said.
A White House report shows the fall/winter surge has seen nearly twice the rate of rise of cases as the spring and summer surges. Kentucky's positivity rate is the 19th highest in the country.
WPSD staff have added additional details to this Associated Press report.