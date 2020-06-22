FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear touted high voter participation anticipated ahead of Tuesday's primary because of expanded early voting and mail-in ballot opportunities the state is offering for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a briefing Monday, Beshear said 883,054 people in Kentucky requested mail-in ballots, and more than 452,000 have returned theirs as of Monday afternoon. Additionally, 88,530 people had cast ballots through early, in-person voting as of the time the briefing was held.
Polling places were reduced across the state for in-person voting on June 23, which is why the state expanded absentee voting for all voters.
Republican state Rep. Jason Nemes sued to try to expand in-person voting locations in Kentucky's most heavily populated counties, but a federal judge shot down that request. Beshear said that, despite fewer polling places on Election Day, Kentucky will have the highest voter turnout for a primary election in at least a decade if all the mail-in ballots that were requested are returned.
"Though the election is tomorrow, it has actually been going on about a month. Through an agreement with my office and the Secretary of State, we for the first time allowed mail-in voting and ‘no-excuse’ early voting in Kentucky,” Beshear said.
All mail-in ballots postmarked June 23 or earlier will be counted.
The governor also said a total of 234 plainclothes Kentucky National Guard soldiers will be helping manage polling stations across 45 Kentucky counties. The Guard soldiers will help control traffic, and they'll help with social distancing measures, sanitation and voter assistance. Those counties include Graves and Marshall counties in the Local 6 area.
To see the voting plan and sample ballot for west Kentucky counties in the Local 6 area, click here. The governor said he also wants people to be able to vote by-mail and through in-person early voting in November.
The governor also provided an update on the state's unemployment insurance system. Beshear said the massive backlog of unemployment cases the state has had to wade through is partly because of the "deluge" of claims that came in starting in March due pandemic-related job losses, but also because of infrastructure problems that already existed with the UI system.
Beshear said the state's unemployment budget went from $41 million in 2010 to $25 million in 2018. The governor also said the state cut 22 of 51 local unemployment offices and 95 employees in 2017.
The governor said Kentucky is now implementing three major changes to improve that infrastructure: reorganizing the unemployment system and moving it into the state's labor cabinet, contracting with an outside vendor to train more claim processors so they can help answer more questions from the public, and adding more in-person services, both in Frankfort and in the state's counties.
Beshear said new, in-person help will soon be offered outside of Frankfort.
For more information from Monday's briefing, click here.