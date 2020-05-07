PADUCAH - After almost two months of encouraging people to stay at home, Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is ready to begin reopening in phases. In an exclusive interview with Local 6, Beshear says the state is on track to begin reopening May 11 in phase one of his reopening plan.
Beshear also addressed a recent ruling from a federal district judge that ruled one of Beshear's executive orders unconstitutional.
"I believed each order as I've made it has been constitutional," says Beshear.
Some people say Beshear's executive orders are a violation of their rights. It's driven some Kentuckians to the state capitol in Frankfort to protest the orders. Despite the push back, Beshear is defending his actions.
"I've made the best decisions that I can in a circumstance that none of us have lived through, none of us have ever had to live or govern at a time of a worldwide health pandemic that has been spreading in a way it has," says Beshear.
One of Beshear's executive orders limiting travel in and out of Kentucky was rebuked by a federal judge earlier this week, ruling the executive action is unconstitutional.
"Sometimes a district judge here and a district judge there might disagree, but none of this is about any type of fight with a lawsuit or with any interest group that's out there. It's about protecting the health and safety of Kentuckians," says Beshear.
Beshear maintains every decision he makes is simply what he thinks is best for Kentucky.
"I'm done with politics, with orders I've had to make I got past that a long time ago. Every decision I make I genuinely believe is the right one and if a court wants to come back and says you should change it this way or that way I'm not gonna get caught up on the rest, we're gonna make the change," says Beshear.
Beshear also voiced concern about the revenue shortfall that Kentucky is facing due to COVID-19. With fewer people working right now, fewer people are paying the states income tax, which ultimately means lost revenue.
"Every single state and federal government is going to be in serious and significant trouble without assistance from the federal government," says Beshear.
Beshear wants Congress to pass legislation that would provide financial help to states who are struggling.
"If we do not, this recession will be longer, will be more painful and it will impact services that people need to survive it," says Beshear.
Even if the federal government does step in to help, it'll take action from state government as well to address revenue problems.
"We're ready to do what it takes to make sure that we are solid financially and to make sure that we have our own house in order and I'm gonna do everything I can to protect especially public education, public safety, and health care," says Beshear.
A relief package for states has already been controversial on the national stage. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently suggested this would be bailing out blue-state pension funds. Beshear says he has been calling representatives in Washington to plead his case for why this is needed.
"We really need that to be the next part of the CARES act, and we need it to go through pretty soon," says Beshear.
Beshear also says not everyone needs to go back to work when things begin to reopen on May, 11. Beshear encourages people in high-risk categories to continue to stay at home. Beshear says people in high-risk categories and people who don't have any place for their kids to go can continue to receive unemployment benefits.
Beshear announced phase two of his reopening plan Thursday, which will allow restaurants to reopen at half capacity on May 22.