FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says he will pause his weekly COVID-19 livestreams after Monday's briefing, because cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decline in the state.
Last week, Kentucky had 9,532 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, Beshear said. That's down from 12,010 cases reported the week before. Beshear said last week marked the seventh straight week of declining cases in the Bluegrass State.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results came in at 4.17%, and Beshear said he expects it to continue to decline as it has over the past several weeks.
Hospitalizations continue to decline as well, including declines among cases in intensive care units and COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports that, as of March 11, the state had 51 counties with low COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported 37 counties with medium COVID-19 community levels and 32 counties with high COVID-19 community levels. Click here for more information about how the CDC calculates COVID-19 community levels.
KDPH reports that the state's overall COVID-19 incidence rate is 11.48 average daily cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. That's considered substantial under the state's previous guidelines. But, to move down into the moderate range, the incidence rate would only need to decline by 1.49.
Unfortunately, the number of virus-related deaths reported in the state remains high. Beshear said 283 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed last week, a number he said was comparable to the week before. Some of the deaths included in last week's reporting occurred in January and February.
Beshear said while metrics for cases and hospitalizations are moving in the right direction, vaccination rates are not.
The governor said 6,459 Kentuckians got their first vaccine dose last week. He said 8,045 got their second dose and 10,809 received a booster dose. Overall, just 69% of Kentuckians ages 5 and up have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
The highest vaccination rates are among those ages 65 and up. The lowest vaccination rates are still among adults ages 18 to 24 and among children and teens.
The governor again pointed out that vaccination greatly reduces the risk of death from COVID-19.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had a total of 1,298,238 known COVID-19 cases, including 14,380 deaths.
For more COVID-19 data from KDPH, visit the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.