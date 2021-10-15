FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear is promoting Kentucky’s relaunched state-run health insurance exchange — where consumers can now start shopping for health coverage for the coming year.
The governor says the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the necessity for accessible health care. “Everybody, no matter what side of the aisle we are on, now ought to believe that there ought to be a path to secure health care for everyone,” Beshear said. “It’s not red or blue, it’s not Democrat or Republican. What we’ve seen is it’s life versus death.”
The web portal is known as kynect.
Kentuckians can go there to find out if they qualify for Medicaid and compare state-managed health insurance plans ahead of the enrollment period, which begins Nov. 1.
The Democratic governor on Friday was joined by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in promoting kynect.
Becerra touted the value of state-based marketplaces.
“The value of having it be locally born and bred is that it can be tailored to meet the needs of that particular community,” he said.
The portal will allow Kentuckians to apply for health coverage and complete enrollment on one platform.