FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced the creation of four new regional COVID-19 vaccination sites, including two in west Kentucky.
The two locations in west Kentucky will be in Paducah, through Baptist Health and Mercy Health Medical Pavilion. Beshear said all four sites will go live next week.
"The three sites that you will see in just a little bit ... are two in western Kentucky. We'll show you those in a minute — Lourdes and Baptist in Paducah," Beshear said. The interactive map showing vaccine locations, which is found at govstatus.egov.com/kentucky-vaccine-map shows the Mercy Health location will actually be at the Mercy Health Medical Pavilion, which is next to Lourdes Hospital.
A third site will be at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
The governor provided the most information about the first regional mass vaccination site opening in partnership with Kroger, which is at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. That site will open by appointment only at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2. The appointments at that location will be scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday through Saturday of the week of Feb. 1, then from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday beginning the week of Feb. 8.
The governor did not provide details about the dates and times when the Paducah and Danville vaccine sites will open.
The Purchase District Health Department says, beginning in the near future, Mercy and Baptist will each receive 500 vaccine doses per week. Once it is time to administer booster shots, the sites will begin receiving 1,000 doses per week. As regional sites, both locations will serve multiple counties in west Kentucky.
The health department made a request to be a regional vaccine site as well, but that request was denied by the state. However, the Purchase District Health Department will fall under the vaccine distribution plan the state is developing for all health departments.
"Health Departments have been tasked to target the vulnerable population with what is allocated to us. PDHD does not have a date for when vaccines will begin to be allocated to the health department again for 1st doses or the exact amount the state will allocate," the health department said in a news release Thursday afternoon. "Currently PDHD only has vaccines for the 2nd dose of those that have received their 1st dose at PDHD. When PDHD receives vaccines, we will allocate them to the Health Departments in Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, and McCracken counties in an equitable manner so that all five counties move into the next vaccination phase close to the same time. More information will be shared as it becomes available."
The Purchase District Health Department will continue to maintain a registry for those who want to be vaccinated in the counties it serves. You can sign up for that registry at purchasehealth.org.
"We will continue to maintain this registry and utilize it to share information on when and where you may be vaccinated whether it is at one of our clinics or at a community partner’s site and to further inform them about the current ways that you can schedule a vaccine," the health department's news release says. "You will not receive a phone call or a communication from the health department until we are able to schedule you or direct you to where you can be scheduled."
Beshear also unveiled the state's new website where you can find out which phase of the state's vaccination plan you belong to and where you will be able to make an appointment once you are eligible, as well as a hotline that will go live at 4 p.m. CT. The website will be available by the end of the governor's briefing.
The state's vaccine website is vaccine.ky.gov, and the hotline is 855-598-2246. A TTY hotline is also available for people who are hearing impaired. That number is 855-326-4654. The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
"Hotline operators are prepared to walk a person without internet through what's on the website via a phone call," Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said during Beshear's news briefing. "For those who are vaccine eligible, the operator can help them identify a vaccine location and connect them by phone or even help them look for an available appointment. For those not currently eligible, the operator can help the caller sign up for text or email notifications."
Beshear said appointments at the Kentucky Horse Park will be for Phase 1B at this time, especially for people 70 and older. The governor also said those 70 and older will be prioritized first across the state starting on Feb.1 and until further notice. But, other people from phases 1A and 1B will remain eligible for vaccination.
The governor expects to announce two more regional vaccination sites next Thursday, as well as addition sites on Feb. 11.