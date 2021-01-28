FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced the creation of four new regional COVID-19 vaccination sites, including two in west Kentucky.
The two locations in west Kentucky will be in Paducah, through Baptist Health and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. Beshear said all four sites will go live next week.
"The three sites that you will see in just a little bit ... are two in western Kentucky. We'll show you those in a minute — Lourdes and Baptist in Paducah," Beshear said.
A third site will be at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
The governor provided the most information about the first regional mass vaccination site opening in partnership with Kroger, which is at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. That site will open by appointment only at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2.
The governor did not provide details about the dates and times when the Paducah and Danville vaccine sites will open.
Beshear also unveiled the state's new website where you can find out which phase of the state's vaccination plan you belong to and where you will be able to make an appointment once you are eligible, as well as a hotline that will go live at 4 p.m. CT. The website will be available by the end of the governor's briefing.
The state's vaccine website is vaccine.ky.gov, and the hotline is 855-598-2246.
Beshear said appointments at the Kentucky Horse Park will be for Phase 1B at this time, especially for people 70 and older. The governor also said those 70 and older will be prioritized first across the state starting on Feb.1 and until further notice. But, other people from phases 1A and 1B will remain eligible for vaccination.
The governor expects to announce two more regional vaccination sites next Thursday, as well as addition sites on Feb. 11.