FRANKFORT, KY — While the newly identified omicron variant of COVID-19 has been making national headlines in recent days, Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians should be concerned about the increasing number of cases reported in the state because of the ongoing delta variant.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,312 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth Wednesday. "Today for the first time in over two months, we have over 3,000 new cases," Beshear said in a video shared via social media. "This is not the direction we want to go." The 3,312 new cases reported Wednesday include 845 people ages 18 and younger.
The governor encouraged those who still haven't gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so now. He also encouraged adults who have been vaccinated to get their booster dose as soon as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends a booster shot for everyone ages 18 and older. People who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for their initial vaccination round are recommended to get a booster at least six months after their second dose. For those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, boosters are recommended at least two months after the initial shot. People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and who were vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are recommended to get a third dose 28 days after their second shot.
"We know a lot of people that have been putting off the booster are now getting infected with the delta variant," Beshear said. "Waning immunity is real, so please get your booster and protect yourself."
Beshear also encouraged Kentuckians to wear masks while in public places to further protect themselves from infection.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is inching nearer to 9%, coming in at 8.56% on Wednesday.
Additionally, 44 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday.
Currently, 948 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 249 in intensive care units and 123 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 789,225 known COVID-19 cases, including 10,987 deaths.