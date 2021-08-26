FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the latest batch of grim COVID-19 statistics would have spurred him to order a statewide mask mandate indoors if he still wielded the authority.
But Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear says a recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision shifted such decisions to the Republican-led state legislature.
Kentucky reported 65 more virus-related deaths on Wednesday. It also posted its third-highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases as the highly contagious delta variant overwhelms hospitals.
Beshear said Thursday that those numbers would have been the “trigger” for him to order the indoor masking mandate if he still had such power.
“That would have been the trigger for me, if it was in my authority to put in a masking order for indoors across the state,” Beshear said of the Wednesday statistics. “Every other time we’ve been this high, we’ve done that and it’s worked. It has decreased the number of cases.”
“I can’t do that now, and I get that,” the governor added. “And I’ll provide all the information that I can to the General Assembly and hopefully they will make the best choice that they can.”
Senate President Robert Stivers said this week that such a blanket masking mandate would stand a “very limited chance” with lawmakers.
