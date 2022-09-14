FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — To stress the importance of getting the new COVID-19 booster, Kentucky’s governor took the jab in public.
Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to receive the booster during an event in the Capitol Rotunda.
The Democratic governor urged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. And he called on leaders in government and other sectors to encourage people to get the shots.
The Beshears received the boosters from representatives of the Franklin County Health Department. The governor also encouraged Kentuckians to get a flu shot this fall.
To schedule an appointment for the updated COVID-19 booster, visit vaccines.gov. For assistance scheduling an appointment, Kentuckians can call 855-598-2246 or text GETVAX to 438829 to find three vaccine locations near them.