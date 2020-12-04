WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci formally met with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team for the first time Thursday to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, said he participated in a "very productive Zoom meeting" with Biden's team, which lasted for an hour. Fauci said they discussed "a variety of Covid-related topics." A senior transition official said Jeff Zients, who's expected to be the new administration's Covid-19 czar, led the discussion for the Biden team.
Biden later told CNN in an interview that he asked Fauci to stay on as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and also to serve as a chief medical adviser. Fauci had told NBC News on Thursday that he would stay in his current role and work closely with the new administration.
Biden told CNN that he'd be "happy" to get publicly vaccinated if Fauci says it is safe. He also said that when he is inaugurated, he will ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days.
"It is important that we, in fact, the president and the vice president, we set the pattern by wearing masks, but beyond that, where the federal government has authority, I'm going to issue a standing order that in federal buildings you have to be masked," he said.
He added: "Just 100 days to mask. Not forever. One hundred days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction ... if that occurs, with vaccinations and masking, to drive down the numbers considerably."
In an interview on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" before the virtual meeting, Fauci said he has talked informally with members of Biden's team, including Zients, to coordinate the response to the pandemic. He said he would be "talking about just substantive, uncomplicated transition issues like vaccines and the state of the epidemic" with the new administration.
Fauci said that he has spoken previously with Biden's White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, but that the meeting Thursday with the transition "landing team," which is working on priorities for the early months of the Biden presidency, marked a more formal and substantive process.
Fauci said it will likely be the first of a series of transition meetings. He also said he fully expects to remain as director of the infectious diseases institute.
"What contribution I will make in the new administration depends on the new administration," Fauci said. "But I cannot imagine I'm not going to be involved in the Covid-19 response. I mean, that would, I think, be unheard of if that's the case. But we'll see."
The White House task force response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, also started her formal contact with the Biden transition team this week.