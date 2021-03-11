WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is condemning the violence Asian Americans have endured since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, saying "it is wrong, it is un-American and it must stop.''
Biden lamented an uptick of reports of "vicious" attacks and harassment against Asian Americans that's been reported since the start of the pandemic one year ago.
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly used xenophobic terms to refer to the virus that originated in China's Wuhan province. Some critics say the former president's language has stoked the violence against Asian Americans.
Biden addressed the nation on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, delivering a somber but optimistic message.
Speaking from a lectern in a flag-draped backdrop in the East Room of the White House, Biden reflected on the worst public health crisis in more than a century. It has killed nearly 530,000 Americans, sickened millions more and ravaged the global economy.
Biden says, "We all lost something, a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice.''
The president said it's a bad idea to bet against the United States, and assure that the nation will get through this.
Biden officially announced that he'll deploy 4,000 additional U.S. troops to support coronavirus vaccination efforts. He's also vastly expanding the pool of people who are eligible to serve as vaccinators.
The president is also directing all states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1.