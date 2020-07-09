PADUCAH — After several days of an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is mandating that all Kentuckians wear masks or other face coverings when out in public. That mandate includes customers at restaurants as they wait to be seated. Masks will not be required when people are actively eating and drinking.
"We have been very busy. We have been doing very well lately," says Strickland's Seafood owner Shawn Strickland.
Strickland and his wife Laura decided to move the location of their restaurant right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even operating at 33% capacity over the past few weeks has brought in pretty good business. The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has created some concern about what's next for their business.
"It's the unknown, not knowing what's coming next," says Strickland.
Strickland understands why the new mask mandate is going into effect, but says he's not looking forward to dealing with it.
"We'd like for it to ease up a little bit, for restrictions to ease up a little bit. Maybe we'll get there. It seems like western Kentucky is doing better than a lot of other places," says Strickland.
"I felt we were moving back good," Mel's Diner owner Steven Hyde said, "Another setback would be really really tough."
Hyde fears new COVID-19 cases and potential restrictions could be a big blow to his business.
"It's not a good feeling, but there's a lot of families out there that aren't feeling good when a whole new surge of cases are out there. They're on pins and needles too," says Hyde.
Strickland says as tough as new restrictions will be, he believes they'll make it through.
"I think we've made it over the hardest part, and I think it's just no looking back now," says Strickland.
On Thursday, Beshear said restaurants and other businesses should turn away customers who refuse to wear a mask. To read the executive order the governor signed Thursday, click here.