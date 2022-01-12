CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Caldwell County Schools has announced nontraditional instruction days for Thursday and Friday because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.
The district says Jan. 13 and Jan 14 will be NTI days.
As of Tuesday, Caldwell County's COVID-19 incidence rate was 124.4 average daily cases per 100,000 population based on data from the past seven days, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's incidence rate map. That's well within the red zone indicating high coronavirus spread. To be in the red zone, a county must have an incidence rate greater than 25.
Caldwell County Primary School students will complete work form a binder or folder. Caldwell County Elementary students will complete an NTI packet from their teachers. Caldwell County Middle students will complete assignments from their teachers.
For Caldwell County High School, the district says students need to check their school email for messages from their teachers and log into their Google classrooms for their assignments.
The district says teacher work hours on NTI days are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In-person instruction is set to resume on Jan. 18, the school district says.
Caldwell County Schools says parents and guardians with questions about the NTI days can contact their child's teacher.