CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department announced the 40th coronavirus-related death in the west Kentucky county Friday.
The health department also announced 33 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
This, after 28 new cases were reported Thursday, 32 new cases were reported Wednesday and 22 new cases were reported Tuesday.
From Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, the county had 60 new cases, and a virus-related death was reported in that time frame as well.
To date, the county has had 2,816 cases, of which 2,538 have recovered.
As of Friday, 232 people are in isolation in their homes because of the illness, and six people are hospitalized.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in Calloway County. The health department says the hospital's most recently calculated positivity rate, which was reported Jan. 2, was 14.97%.