CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department announced the west Kentucky county's 54th death due to COVID-19 Thursday, just one day after announcing the 53rd life lost.
The health department also announced that 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county over the past two days, with 31 cases on Wednesday and 19 cases on Thursday.
To date, the county has had a total of 3,995 COVID-19 cases, including 54 deaths.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county's COVID-19 test positivity rate was 13.91% as of Aug. 9.
The county is currently in the red zone for COVID-19, with 48.7 average daily case per 100,000 population, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. To be marked in the red zone, a county must have more than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 population.
The health department encourages everyone who is medically eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to do so, and recommends everyone wear masks in public places, practice social distancing, avoid social activities with unvaccinated people, and postpone any large, public social gatherings.