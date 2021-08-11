CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reported the county's 53rd coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
Calloway County has had several virus-related deaths in recent weeks, including one death reported Aug. 6, one reported July 30 and one reported July 26.
And, like communities across the state, Calloway County has also seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The health department reported 69 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Tuesday. That total includes 17 cases from Aug. 7, nine cases from Aug. 8, 15 cases from Aug. 9 and 28 cases from Aug. 10.
Since testing began, Calloway County has had 3,945 known COVID-19 case. Currently, the health department is monitoring 160 cases isolated in their homes and 11 people hospitalized with the illness.
In a news release sent Tuesday, the health department voiced support for the mask mandate Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday for schools, preschools and day care facilities.
The health department writes: "Calloway County is now in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations in accordance with the Department for Public Health: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events."
To be in the COVID-19 red zone in Kentucky, a county must have more than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 population based on date from the past seven days. As of Wednesday, Aug. 11, Calloway County's incidence rate was 58.6 average daily cases per 100,000 population.
Counties that are in the red zone have a high rate of COVID-19 transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone living in communities with high or substantial transmission rates wear masks while visiting indoor public spaces.
In Kentucky, orange zone counties are considered to have substantial transmission rates. Currently, only two Kentucky counties — Fulton and Clinton — are reporting incidence rates below that threshold. Those counties are in the yellow zone, meaning they're seeing moderate spread of the virus.