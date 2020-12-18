CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reported a new virus-related death Friday.
Friday's report brings the number of COVID-19 deaths reported this week in the west Kentucky county to three.
The health department also reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, after reporting 17 Thursday, 23 Wednesday, 12 Tuesday and 29 Monday — bringing the total number of cases reported in the past five days to 98.
To date, Calloway County has had 2,113 COVID-9 cases, including 34 deaths.
The health department said it is currently monitoring 126 active cases, including eight people hospitalized with the illness.
That means 1,953 cases are considered to have recovered sufficiently to no longer be contagious and to be released from monitoring.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in Calloway County, and the health department says the hospital's positivity rate is 9.05% as of Dec. 17.