CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — When Calloway County Schools’ students and staff return to school on Monday, they will have the option to decide for themselves whether they want to wear masks indoors. Superintendent Tres Settle announced Friday afternoon that the district will be moving to a mask-optional policy, rather than mandating the face coverings.
While masks will not be required, Settle says they are still highly recommended for staff and students who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In keeping with federal law, masks will still be required on school buses.
In a letter to student, staff and parents, Settle asks parents to continue to follow the district's COVID-19 daily self-checklist every morning before sending their kids to school.
The letter says the district will continue to provide in-person instruction five days a week, explaining that, "in person instruction is the most effective approach to address the academic and social-emotional needs of our students."
Settle writes that the district will continue keeping an eye on COVID-19 data in the county, and administrators will continue to monitor the latest guidance from local, state and national health leaders to inform the protocols in place for students and staff.