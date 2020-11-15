CALVERT CITY, KY — Leaders in Calvert City, Kentucky, have decided to close the lobby of its city hall to the public because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
Sharing the announcement via social media on Sunday, the city says city hall employees will still report to work and carry out their daily duties, but visitors will by seen by appointment only until further notice.
The announcement came after the Marshall County Health Department reported 134 COVID-19 cases over the past seven days. Marshall County is in the COVID-19 red zone. As of Sunday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports that the county has 51 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
Calvert City residents who need to make an appointment at the city hall can call 270-395-7138. The city notes that bills can be paid online or by using a drop box in front of the city hall building. To pay a bill online, visit calvertcity.com/pay-online.