FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday said forcing religious schools that comply with public health guidelines to close would violate the First and 14th Amendments and state law.
Cameron's written opinion comes nearly a week after Catholic dioceses across Kentucky decided to follow initials plans to begin the year with in-person instruction.
“The law prohibits the state from mandating the closure of religiously affiliated schools that are complying with recommended health guidelines,” Cameron says. “Our courts have consistently held, throughout this pandemic, that religious entities are protected by our Constitution. Religiously affiliated schools are an important extension of faith for many Kentucky families, and the state cannot prevent them from operating so long as necessary health precautions are observed.”
Gov. Andy Beshear has said he will not shut down schools unless their is a massive outbreak of COVID-19 and the local health departments don't step in.
Asked about Cameron's opinion during a briefing on the pandemic Wednesday afternoon, Beshear said: "Nobody's trying to close any school that's complying with guidelines and preventing outbreaks. I don't know where that came from."
