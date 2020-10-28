CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — All students in Cape Central High School in Missouri will learn online from home for one week because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, Cape Girardeau Public Schools announced Wednesday.
The school district said virtual learning for all students at the high school will begin on Monday, Nov. 2. Students are slated to return to in-person learning the following Monday, Nov. 9. In its announcement, the district said students were already scheduled to be out of the school building for the next two days for family conferences and a staff professional development day.
"This decision was made due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases requiring students and staff at Cape Central High to quarantine," the district said in a Facebook post. "Again, this only impacts the high school. All other buildings will remain in-person at his time."
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday reported 59 new cases in the county, including 56 confirmed cases and three probable cases.
To date, the county has had 2,961 cases, according to the public health center, including 50 deaths. So far, 2,350 of the county's cases have recovered.