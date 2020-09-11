CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — Public health officials in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as two new deaths attributed to the illness.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 62 new cases in the county Friday, which health educator Dr. Maria Davis said is a record high.
"We are deeply saddened to announce two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19. One resident was in their 60s and the other in their 80s," Davis said in a news release.
As of Friday evening, Cape Girardeau County has had 1,269 novel coronavirus disease cases, including 1,192 confirmed cases and 77 probable cases. To date, 15 people in the county have died after contracting the virus.
The public health center says 1,053 people have recovered, and 201 active cases remain.